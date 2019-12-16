Stabbing of 13-year-old girl linked to her uncle

BOONE COUNTY, Ar. — Investigators have linked a Northwest Arkansas man to the stabbing death of his 13-year-old niece.

That’s according to KTLO.

KTLO identifies the teen victim as Haley Eddings.

She was stabbed to death in late October.

Arkansas State Police say her uncle, Austin Eddings, drove his pickup truck across the center line and hit another truck.

This happened shortly after Haley was killed.

The Boone County, an Arkansas sheriff said evidence collected at that crash scene linked Eddings to the teen’s death.

The sheriff told KTLO the investigation is still active, and his department is waiting on more information from the state medical examiner.