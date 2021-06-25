St. Louis woman brings toddler to job interview, goes viral on TikTok

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This mother was laid off due to the pandemic, and then she brought her toddler to a job interview. Here’s how it went.
Maggie Mundwiller had her first job interview at a company. She was asked to come back for a second interview. This time she was left without a child care option. The company told her that they are child friendly and invited her to bring her son to the interview.
Mundwiller dressed her son Mylo in a light blue suit, washed his stroller, and even wrote him a resume.
Mylo’s resume reads:
- Objective: To not find a job and eat all the snacks.
Skills:
- Can destroy a clean space in 30 seconds
- Can take off own diaper
- Can say about five words that start with “B” or “D”
- Smell flowers with my teeth
- Go downstairs while holding my mom’s hand
- Can throw a ball
- Can spot a dog a mile away
- Experience: March 2020 – Present, None
- Education: Mom & Dad University, GPA 4.0
- References: Mom and Dad
“It was a great experience. What a welcoming company culture,” Mundwiller said.
She doesn’t know yet if she got the job.
Mundwiller is also the owner and designer behind 314 handcrafted.