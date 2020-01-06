St. Louis soldiers memorial vandalized

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Police are working to find out who vandalized the soldier’s memorial downtown.

Someone spray-painted the words “no war,” along with some symbols sometime overnight Saturday.

Officials with the historical society found the damage Sunday morning.

This happened in the same area where people gathered Saturday to protest war with Iran after the U.S. drone killing of an Iranian general in Baghdad.

One man, named Thomas, showed up to clean up the spray paint, after seeing the vandalism on the news.

“I’m doing it mainly for the veterans, you know, people who actually fought and died for the Veterans Memorial,” Thomas said. “You know people’s political views whether they are for Trump or against Trump or whatever, there’s no need to just vandalize St. Louis like this man.”

Police have not made any arrests in the vandalism.

They say there are security cameras in the area and officers hope the footage will help them catch the vandal.