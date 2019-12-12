St. Louis prosecutor requests new trial for 1994 murder case

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 30, 2018, announcing that her office dismissed felony computer data tampering charges against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, effective on Friday. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

ST. LOUIS (AP).– A Missouri appeals court will decide if St. Louis’ top prosecutor has the authority to request a new trial for a man imprisoned nearly 25 years for a murder she believes he didn’t commit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawyers for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Wednesday told the Missouri Court of Appeals that Gardner is duty bound to correct the wrongful conviction of Lamar Johnson. A lawyer for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office argued that Gardner lacks authority to seek a new trial.

Johnson was convicted of killing Marcus Boyd in 1994.