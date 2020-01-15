St. Louis prosecutor accused of Sunshine Law violation

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks at a news conference Wednesday, May 30, 2018, announcing that her office dismissed felony computer data tampering charges against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, effective on Friday. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A lawsuit filed by a Fox News contributor accuses St. Louis’ top prosecutor of violating Missouri’s open records law.

KMOV-TV reports that John Solomon’s lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office failed to respond to records requests made in July.

Solomon sought records for contacts between Gardner, her staff, and people connected to the 2018 investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens. The lawsuit says failure to provide the records is a violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law.

Solomon, a former reporter for The Associated Press and The Washington Post, now reports for his own website.