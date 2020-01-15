St. Louis prosecutor accused of Sunshine Law violation

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A lawsuit filed by a Fox News contributor accuses St. Louis’ top prosecutor of violating Missouri’s open records law.
KMOV-TV reports that John Solomon’s lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office failed to respond to records requests made in July.
Solomon sought records for contacts between Gardner, her staff, and people connected to the 2018 investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens. The lawsuit says failure to provide the records is a violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law.
Solomon, a former reporter for The Associated Press and The Washington Post, now reports for his own website.