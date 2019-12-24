St. Louis police: Thieves took 800 items from rehabbed homes

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS, Mo (AP).– Two suspects now in custody are accused of stealing more than 800 items from St. Louis homes that were under rehabilitation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that detectives believe the thieves monitored the rehabbed homes, waited until dark, and took hundreds of items that included stained glass windows, lawn mowers, generators and many other items.

Details were announced Monday. Most of the homes were in south St. Louis city and county. Investigators say they were easy targets because no one was home at night.

Police say around 150 to 200 stolen items have already been returned to their owners.

