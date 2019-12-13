St. Louis police officer shoots, kills armed man

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene police line_3961792424856341118

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Authorities say a St. Louis police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a semiautomatic weapon that had an extended magazine after he didn’t comply with a command to drop the weapon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Police Chief John Hayden says officers stopped the 28-year-old man around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while patrolling in a “heavily trafficked drug area.”

The man then took off running, with the officer in pursuit.

Hayden says the officer saw that the man had a weapon but isn’t sure whether the suspect fired before he was killed. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories