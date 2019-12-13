St. Louis police officer shoots, kills armed man

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Authorities say a St. Louis police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a semiautomatic weapon that had an extended magazine after he didn’t comply with a command to drop the weapon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Police Chief John Hayden says officers stopped the 28-year-old man around 9:30 p.m. Thursday while patrolling in a “heavily trafficked drug area.”

The man then took off running, with the officer in pursuit.

Hayden says the officer saw that the man had a weapon but isn’t sure whether the suspect fired before he was killed. His name wasn’t immediately released.