St. Louis police: 9 wounded, 5 killed in the new year within hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI)– 2020 started off on a deadly note in St. Louis. Five people were killed and nine others wounded within a 12-hour span in separate shootings.

The most recent deadly shooting happened around 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day in the 1200 block of N. Euclid Avenue, in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim, identified as 36-year-old Darrell Smith, was unconscious and not breathing. Smith was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

“I get this; it’s unbelievable,” said Annette Smith, Darrell’s mother. “The violence must end. This is the second child I have buried.”

Smith said her son was just on Facebook Live wishing everyone a happy New Year and told her he’d just found $50. Smith said her son thought Wednesday was his lucky day.

Within an hour of hanging up the phone, Darrell Smith was shot and killed.

“I had just talked with him…He was so happy. This is unbelievable,” Annette said.

This is the fifth homicide-and sixth shooting-to take place on New Year’s Day.

The first shooting happened nine minutes after the year started in the 4900 block of Lotus. According to police, a male in his late teens was shot in the thigh. He was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to a quadruple shooting in the area of S. Jefferson and Crittenden. Three shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth victim was shot in the leg but he was able to run to a nearby firehouse for help.

Around 1:30 a.m., police found two teens shot at a home on Gandy Drive near Montauk Drive.

Just before 2 a.m., a man in his early 20s was shot on the 3400 block of Wyoming just east of Grand. The man suffered a graze wound to the leg and rushed to the hospital. He was reportedly conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.

Homicide detectives responded to in the 5400 block of Genevieve around 2:40 a.m. in north city after a man was found shot to death.

In 2019, homicides reached 194, which surpassed 2018’s total of 186 homicides. There were 205 homicides in 2017.

Police have encouraged anyone with information on the New Year’s Day violence to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.