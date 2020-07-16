St. Louis officials consider pulling back reopening

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials are considering whether to restore some restrictions on social gatherings after the state reported its second-largest single day increase in new cases of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Lyda Krewson noted that “COVID numbers continue to not look very good” in announcing Wednesday that she is considering changes.

The state reported 888 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the overall number to 29,714.

The only other day with a bigger jump was Tuesday, when 936 new cases were reported.