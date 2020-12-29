St. Louis nears homicide record following violent holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is getting close to an undesirable record. Homicides in St. Louis have topped 2019 numbers as violence continued over the weekend. One of the most recent victims is a south St. Louis father of three who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.

The family of 21-year-old Chris Rea says he had a heart of gold and he loved his three little girls dearly and he will be missed. Rea’s daughters range in age from 7 months to 3-year-old

Rea was shot and killed in the 8100 of South Broadway. His family members are hoping those responsible are brought to justice.

It was another violent and deadly weekend in St. Louis City. One man was shot and killed just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on Goodfellow Boulevard in north city. And just after 6 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed at the Circle K gas station along S. Broadway near Davis Street in south city. There’s no word of any arrests so far.

The St. Louis City homicide toll for the year is 261, the highest number we’ve seen in decades. At this same time last year, the city recorded 193 murders. The victim’s family says the numbers are lives lost too soon.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral expenses.

If you have any information in regards to the murder you are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.