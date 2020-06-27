St. Louis mayor Krewson apologizes after giving out protesters’ names, addresses during Facebook Live briefing

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is apologizing after catching flak online for saying the names and addresses of residents who presented her with letters calling for police reform.

The mayor identified these residents during Friday’s coronavirus briefing on Facebook Live.

While addressing the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor said she met with protesters outside city hall who wanted the city to reallocate money for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department elsewhere. The protesters gave her letters with suggestions on how to best utilize the hundreds of millions of dollars that go to the police department.

The mayor read these letters aloud during the live briefing, along with several of the protesters’ names and addresses.

The briefing remained on the mayor’s Facebook page for a few hours before being deleted.

Activists accused the mayor of doxxing her own constituents in an attempt at intimidation.

Mayor Krewson apologized on Twitter and released the following statement Friday evening: