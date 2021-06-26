St. Louis may put homeless encampment outside vacant schools

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, a man lies in a tent with others camped nearby under and near an overpass in Seattle. Microsoft has pledged another $250 million to address homelessness and develop affordable housing in response to the Seattle region’s widening affordability gap. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis is considering one or more “intentional encampments” for the homeless outside vacant schools.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Nahuel Fefer, director of policy and development for Mayor Tishaura Jones, outlined the plan to an aldermanic panel on Thursday. Fefer says tents could be set up in schoolyards and gyms in the school building could be used to serve food, clean laundry and provide other services.

About $2 million would be set aside for the project. The money would come from about $80 million in federal pandemic aid. Fefer says more than a dozen locations are under consideration.