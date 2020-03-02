St. Louis is a step closer to having a Major League Soccer Stadium

An HOK Image of where a new MLS stadium would be built in downtown St. Louis, courtesy of Missourinet

(Missourinet)– A new Major League Soccer Stadium in St. Louis is one step closer to becoming a reality. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has given final approval on two bills critical to constructing a new stadium in downtown St. Louis. Both bills passed by a vote of 22-1. President of Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed calls this a victory for the city.

“I just very, very happy. It’s an exciting day for the city of St. Louis,” he says.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus being the lone no vote.

“When I voted no on the Rams deal, I said that I am an attorney. I can read. That’s it not a good deal that you left a loophole that says in 15 or 20 years, if we don’t have the same stadium – the top of the line – then we will let them leave. That was a dumb idea in 1991. And what happen, they took that very loophole. So, no. I think that I am going to use whatever I have to get them to do development in north St. Louis,” she says.

Construction is expected to begin later this year and is anticipated to be completed in 2022.

By Missourinet contributor Jill Enders