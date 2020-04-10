St. Louis group OKs $6M for proposed youth sports complex

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of FOX

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – A St. Louis commission has approved $6 million in tax money to convert a struggling outlet mall in Hazelwood into a massive youth sports complex.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Convention and Visitors Commission on Thursday approved a request that uses hotel tax revenue for the POWERplex project.

Commission attorneys say the money will only be paid out if all other financing is secured for the $54 million project — proposed as a campus of multiple playing fields capable of hosting simultaneous baseball, basketball, volleyball, softball and football games.

Plans for the area where the St. Louis Outlet Mall now stands also include a hotel, restaurants and other amenities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now