St. Louis group OKs $6M for proposed youth sports complex

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – A St. Louis commission has approved $6 million in tax money to convert a struggling outlet mall in Hazelwood into a massive youth sports complex.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Convention and Visitors Commission on Thursday approved a request that uses hotel tax revenue for the POWERplex project.

Commission attorneys say the money will only be paid out if all other financing is secured for the $54 million project — proposed as a campus of multiple playing fields capable of hosting simultaneous baseball, basketball, volleyball, softball and football games.

Plans for the area where the St. Louis Outlet Mall now stands also include a hotel, restaurants and other amenities.