St. Louis County man fatally shot after tripping on grill, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of fatally shooting a person who fell into his apartment door over the weekend.

According to police, Larry Neal Jr., 31, was walking in an apartment breezeway in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive when he tripped on a barbecue and fell into Thomas Clement’s apartment door around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. After Neal walked away and headed up the stairway, Clement allegedly came to the apartment door with a gun in his hand. The suspect then reportedly yelled at Neal and showed the gun.

Police said Neal then turned to go back downstairs and when he reached the stairwell’s landing, Clement fired at him. The suspect fired 11 shots at the victim, who was not armed at the time, authorities said.

Neal, of Florissant, was later pronounced dead.

Clement, 30, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He is being held without a bond. Police said they believe the suspect is a “danger to the community due to the nature of the charges.”