ST. LOUIS–A handful of Cardinals baseball games against division rivals Chicago, Cincinnati will be available exclusively online through Apple TV+ in 2022, the company and Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Apple purchased rights to a Friday night baseball schedule for 2022 and Tuesday released the first twelve weeks of games, including the following games involving the Cardinals:

Friday, April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

5:30 p.m. CT

Friday, May 20

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

5:30 p.m. CT

Friday, June 24

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

7 p.m. CT

The games will be free to anyone with internet access through Apple TV+ or Apple devices, as well as tv.apple.com.

The games will not be carried via other broadcast partners.