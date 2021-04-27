St. Louis Cardinals featured on Budweiser ‘Rally Buds” bottles

ST. LOUIS– Baseball season is back and Budweiser is helping you root for your team this year with its “Rally Buds.” They are limited-edition bottles embracing the baseball superstition of “rally caps”

The bottles have inverted labels featuring your favorite MLB teams. It’s a play on the “rally caps” , an upside down ball cap worn when your team is behind.

There are 12 teams across the league with their own bottles including the St. Louis Cardinals. The bottles will be available in participating retailers. Budweiser is a proud sponsor of the MLB.