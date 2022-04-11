ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals have canceled their game against the Pittsburg Pirates that was scheduled for today, April 11.
The game has been rescheduled for June 14th as a split doubleheader, according to the team’s Twitter.
by: Emilee Kuschel
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals have canceled their game against the Pittsburg Pirates that was scheduled for today, April 11.
The game has been rescheduled for June 14th as a split doubleheader, according to the team’s Twitter.