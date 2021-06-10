St. Louis Cardinals activate Paul DeJong from injured list

ST. LOUIS- The Cardinals will have shortstop Paul DeJong back on the active roster in time for this weekend’s series with the Cubs in Chicago. The club activated him from the Injured List, where he has been recovering from a rib injury since May 11. John Nogowski was optioned to AAA Memphis to make room.
DeJong had struggled at the plate to start the season, hitting .177 with 7 home runs and 17 RBI in 124 at-bats.
While he doesn’t have DeJong’s power prowess, Edmundo Sosa has been a surprise filling in, demonstrating a spark offensively. With DeJong’s return, Sosa could also see time at second base, with Tommy Edman moving to right field while the Cardinals wait for Harrison Bader’s return from a rib fracture.