St. Louis barricades some downtown streets, bridge

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis has barricaded some downtown streets and a bridge that spans the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch in an effort to halt reckless driving and violence in the area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a video briefing Friday that downtown residents have been reporting increased racing, truck-driving on motorcycles and ATVs and more gunfire than usual. The mayor said the mayhem reached a new level last weekend, creating an “untenable situation.”

