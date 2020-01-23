St. Louis area teen charged with bringing pistol to school

NORMANDY, Mo. (AP)– A St. Louis area teen has been charged with bringing a loaded 9 mm pistol to his high school.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Christian Fredrick is jailed on $75,000 cash bail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Normandy school district spokeswoman Sharifah Sims-Williams said the school’s resource officer approached Fredrick on Tuesday at Normandy High School after noticing that the teen wasn’t in class. She says Fredrick took off running and was found in possession of the stolen gun when he was caught.