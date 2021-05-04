St. Louis-area startup owner announces Senate bid

The Gateway to the West Arch and the downtown area of St. Louis, Missouri along the banks of the mighty Mississippi River shot from an altitude of about 700 feet over the river.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The owner of a suburban St. Louis startup has announced a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Spencer Toder is the fifth Democrat to announce a Senate run since incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March that he would not seek reelection. He announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.

Two Republicans — former Gov. Eric Greitens and Attorney General Eric Schmitt — also have entered the race.

Toder works in real estate and also is CEO of Atrial Innovations, a medical device company. He said on Twitter that Missourians “deserve a representative who actually listens & has our best interests at heart, regardless of wealth, race or politics.”