St. Louis alderman resigns while under federal investigation

by: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — A St. Louis alderman has resigned, and his attorney says he plans to turn himself in to federal authorities to face a federal charge. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that defense lawyer Patrick Conroy says 66-year-old Larry Arnowitz “made a mistake.” Conroy says he anticipates that the government would allege that Arnowitz used about $20,000 from his campaign fund for personal use.

Conroy says Arnowitz will make “full restitution.”

Federal authorities couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. Arnowitz was serving his third four-year term on the board. 

