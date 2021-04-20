St. Joseph officer charged misdemeanor assault during arrest

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A St. Joseph police officer is charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault after he allegedly slapped a man who was handcuffed during an arrest.

Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday on Monday announced the charge against Sgt. James Langston, who is suspended without pay.

Holliday said Langston is accused of striking Navada McEvoy with an open hand several times while McEvoy was in handcuffs and not resisting officers on April 6. No one was injured.

Holliday noted that other officers on the scene reported the incident and his office was quickly notified.

Langston has been with the department for more than 20 years.