SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Another chapter in the ongoing back and forth between members of University Heights and developers. Less than a week ago, wrecking permits were filed for four properties that are the center of a debate at National and Sunshine.

A lot of the neighbors here are split on what they would like to see become these properties. But traffic and the historical value of the specific homes in question are the main themes in this debate. It is the latest in a series of back and froths between developers and neighbors of University Heights.

In a move last week, wrecking permits have been filed for properties at the northwest corner of Sunshine and National. One neighbor says he wants the neighborhood to stick together.

A neighbor, Rod Dixon, said “You’re wanting to change that my you know, we don’t understand why you, why they’d want to do that because if traffic changes things and other stuff changes, which they do, then if you don’t watch out, the neighborhood does not do stay intact.”.

Dixon, like others, say traffic is a big concern, he says drivers fed up with the busy intersection will use University Street to bypass the stoplights.

Dixon continued, “There are issues with the traffic that the city hasn’t figured out, and somebody at the city’s thinking they want to allow this. And I just I do not understand how they would do that and not be aware of the thing trying”.

“People who will go 40 miles an hour down a residential street just to bypass the light. It is that sunshine, the national. So that is already bothersome, especially since I have a five-year-old son and I worry about him getting too close to the street,” explained neighbor Jamie Bower. “He cannot ride his bike alone, and that already worries me. And then the thought of having even more of that traffic of people like trying to come in a unique way to the development. It just concerns me honestly.”

Bower says if the development goes through, while also addressing the issue of traffic, it will lessen many of his worries

“Honestly, I’d rather have something that ends the street. I would rather this become a cul-de-sac than a way for traffic to pass through because then that kind of solves all the problems. So if there was no access from my street to commercial development, I don’t think I’d mind honestly, ” said Bower.

We spoke with the developer Ralph Duda III off camera for a bit today and he tells us that he is trying to work with neighbors on something that everyone can enjoy. He says his efforts behind this were to take a building that had been empty for years and turn it into something people would like.

The president of the neighborhood association says the next step is a meeting with the city next month to discuss rezoning at this site.