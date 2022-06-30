SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks Regional YMCA (ORYMCA) is listing the building on Jefferson Ave. downtown for sale due to declining membership usage and increasing costs of the 100-plus-year-old building.

In a release to members, it stated:

“The ORYMCA Association will list the property for sale and will work with Zamora Real Estate through this process. A condition of the sale will include an agreeable outcome for relocating all or part of the current ORYMCA operations in the building.”

At this point, ORYMCA has not made any decisions regarding the final sale of the building. The location is still open to the public for the time being.

ORYMCA also stated it is not anticipating any Ward YMCA employees will be displaced because of any decisions related to the current facilities.

“Regardless of the outcome, our members who primarily use the Downtown Ward YMCA will still be able to use our other ORYMCA branches across the Ozarks. The Pat Jones YMCA is the closest in proximity to the Ward location and provides a wide range of services for our members.”

For more information, ORYMCA says to send any inquiries to downtownY@orymca.org