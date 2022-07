SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Saturday night at 10:45 pm, Springfield Police responded to an adult woman being struck by an SUV while crossing the street at 4124 W Chestnut Expressway. She died after being transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the male driver underwent an impairment test and no arrests have been made. The Springfield Police Department is still investigating the case, so the woman’s identity has not been released and next of kin has not yet been notified.