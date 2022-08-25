SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jimicia Wells, who is accused of assaulting a pedestrian she thought was leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house, received an Oct. 11 trial date.

A probable cause statement about the Nov. 8, 2021 incident reported that Wells was collecting some of her belongings from an ex-boyfriend’s house in the Rountree neighborhood when she saw a woman’s purse. She and her ex-boyfriend got into a fight while the woman hid until Wells took the purse and left, according to the statement.

Wells then went looking for the owner of the purse. Police said Wells saw a pedestrian walking away from the yard of her ex-boyfriend’s house and attacked the woman, believing it was the one hiding at her ex-boyfriend’s house.

When Wells approached. the pedestrian thought she needed help. But then Wells began running after her, yelling, and then attacked her. Wells told police that she believed the woman was the owner of the purse.

Wells’ trial is scheduled for 1 p.m., Oct. 11, 2022. She faces a felony charge of first-degree assault.