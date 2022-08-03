SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A slew of Springfield residents and organizations received a Twitter follow from a television, movie and WWE superstar… and his name is John Cena!

Of the 427,300 people he follows, United Way of the Ozarks and Ozarks Food Harvest are two organizations that caught the eye of Cena. Even individuals like Katie Towns—Director of Springfield-Greene County Health — Bobby Petrino, Head Coach for the MSU Bears football team and the Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement for the City of Springfield, Cora Scott got a follow from the “Doctor of Thuganomics.”

After several KOLR 10 and Ozarks Fox anchors and reporters and other newsroom employees found they also were acknowledged by HBO Max’s Peacemaker himself, we decided to see why we have been able to “see” John Cena.

According to an article with Sports Illustrated, the notion that people are ecstatic when Cena follows them on Twitter puts a proud smile on his face. He believes the key to developing a social media presence is authenticity.

“I know that social media is most times a difficult, argumentative, and negative place, Twitter especially, because of the ability to hide behind the text,” said Cena to Sports Illustrated. “So what can I do? Send out good stuff, be honest with everybody, and then follow people that relate to the good stuff.”

“If I follow someone who is a ‘negative’ person on Twitter—their profile reads sarcastic, skeptic—and they like my tweets? They’re not who they say they are, or they have a chance to change. If the experiment fails, so be it, but it’s just me trying to use my presence to tip the balance,” said Cena.

“Use your time and effort to chase and live your dreams, rather than spending valuable minutes convincing the world that you already do.” John Cena, Twitter, July 31, 2019

Cena, who preaches “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect”, is not only known as a WWE legend and a Hollywood superstar but also might be considered a real-life superhero. He has become the first celebrity to grant 650 wishes for the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.