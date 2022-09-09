SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health is offering several opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or to receive the updated boosters from Pfizer and Moderna.

Here are the pop-up clinics where anyone five and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster the week of Sept. 12-17:

Tuesday, Sept. 13 | Willard Library 2-4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 | Kulture City at Westside Public Health Center 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 | Midtown Carnegie Library 1-3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16 | Library Center 1-3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 | Anchor Church 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 Library Station 1-3 p.m.

The new round of booster shots marks the first time the FDA has approved an update to the COVID-19 vaccine. The new boosters combine the original vaccine released in December 2020, and protection against the omicron versions BA.4 and BA.5.

A booster event is scheduled for September 24 at Kickapoo High School between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Anyone who wants a booster will need to make an appointment at vaccine417.com or by calling 417-874-1211.

An important note from Springfield-Greene County Health: The Westside Public Health Center on Scenic Avenue will be closed the week of Sept. 12-17. COVID-19 shots and boosters will be available there only by appointment for the remainder of September.

The current rolling 7-day daily average for COVID-19 cases in Greene County is 43 compared to 58 this time last month, according to the health department.

Pharmacies at stores like Costco, Hy-Vee CVS, Walmart and Walgreens are also offering COVID-19 vaccines:

It’s a good idea to call in advance or check with your doctor if you have any questions about the availability of the new booster doses or your eligibility.