SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health is offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the week of Sept. 26.

Here is where you can get a vaccine next week:

Monday, Sept. 26 | Westside Public Health Center | 660 S. Scenic Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m. | Appointment only, Pfizer and Moderna

Tuesday, Sept. 27 | Westside Public Health Center | 660 S. Scenic Ave. 1-4 p.m. | Appointment only, Pfizer and Moderna

Wednesday, Sept. 28 | Westside Public Health Center | 660 S. Scenic Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m. | Appointment only, Pfizer and Moderna

Thursday, Sept. 29 | Westside Public Health Center | 660 S. Scenic Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m. | Appointment only, Pfizer and Moderna

Friday, Sept. 30 | Westside Public Health Center | 660 S. Scenic Ave. 1-4 p.m. | Appointment only, Pfizer and Moderna

Friday, Sept. 30 | AIDS Project of the Ozarks Downtown | 303 Park Central Square | 9:30-11:30 a.m. | Pfizer

Springfield-Greene County Health said Greene County is at a low-level impact for COVID-19. There is an average of 41 cases being diagnosed per day over the past week.

To accommodate demand, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be by appointment only at Westside Public Health Center through the month of September. To make an appointment, call 417-874-1211 or visit vaccine417.com.

Anyone who gets a primary (first or second) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or their first booster shot at a Health Department clinic will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.