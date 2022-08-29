SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Halloween is peeking its head around the corner and it’s about that time that Spirit Halloween opens its doors for the season.

The two new locations for this year will both be on south Glenstone.

At 2825 S Glenstone, the former Sears building, Spirit Halloween will be dwelling at Battlefield Mall for the season. However, the location has not opened yet. The Spirit Halloween customer service line also confirmed that an exact opening date has not been announced yet, but is expected to open within the first few weeks of September.

The store located further south on Glenstone, next to JoAnn Fabrics, is already open at 3362 South Glenstone Avenue. The store is currently open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. all week.

According to its website, Spirit Halloween is one of the largest Halloween retailers in the nation with over 1,400 stores. The store is known for its large variety of costumes and decorations.

Here’s a list of newer licensed merchandise for 2022:

• Fortnite

• Hocus Pocus

• Disney Princess

• Ghostbusters

• Chucky

• Trick ‘r Treat

• Killer Klowns From Outer Space

• Miraculous Ladybug

• The Nightmare Before Christmas

• The Haunted Mansion

• Beetlejuice

• SpongeBob SquarePants

• Dino Ranch

• Bluey

• Encanto

• The Incredibles

• Ted Lasso

• The Wizard of Oz

• Squid Game

• Yellowstone