SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the holiday quickly approaching, parents may be wondering where to take their kids trick-or-treating in the Springfield area.
Several businesses and organizations throughout the Springfield community have put together trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treat events for families. Here’s a list of where to go trick-or-treating this Halloween in Springfield:
- Springfield Botanical Garden’s Halloween event will be held on Saturday, October 29 at the Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park from 2-8 pm. The event will consist of candy, crafts, a Halloween movie(beginning at 6 pm), local vendors, and food. The event is free to the public.
- Metro Eats’ Trunk or Treat Bash will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 6-8 pm at the Metro Eats location at 2463 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO.
- The C-Street Trick or Treat event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 2-4 pm.
- The Springfield Cardinal’s Track or Treat at Hammons Field event will be held on Friday, October 28 from 4-9 pm.
- Sunset Church of Christ’s Trunk or Treat event will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 4-6 pm.
- Springfield’s Pat Jones YMCA’s Trunk or Treat event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 3-5 pm. The event will include a hay ride and a trunk decorating contest.
- The Renegade Harley-Davidson Trunk or Treat event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 11 am-2 pm. The event will include candy, games, and a bounce house.
- Springfield First Baptist Church’s Trunk or Treat event will be held on Sunday, October 30 from 3-5 pm. The event will include games, candy, crafts, and snacks.