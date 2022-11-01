SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Taylor Swift just announced a U.S. tour set to happen in the spring and summer of 2023. The news comes just after Swift released a new album called “Midnights” and made history by claiming every spot in the top 10 Billboard hot 100’s chart with songs from the album.

For Swifties in the Springfield area, the show scheduled for July 8, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the closest date that offers an opportunity to see “The Eras Tour.” Swift will be joined by MUNA and Gracie Abrams when she takes the stage in Kansas City.

However, for fans who are up for a road trip, there are a handful of other dates that are about a day’s drive away from Springfield.

Swift is playing two nights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is in the Dallas area, on April 1 and 2, 2023. According to Google Maps, Arlington is just more than a seven-hour drive from Springfield. Beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams are also performing.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023 “The Eras Tour” is stopping at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville is also about a seven-hour drive from Springfield. Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE will open the show.

On June 2 and 3, 2023 Swift will perform at Soldier Field in Chicago. That’s an eight-hour drive from Springfield. Girl in red & OWENN will also perform.

Fans can also fly to those destinations if road trips aren’t your thing.

Presale registration for tickets is open now, with the presale taking place on Tuesday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.