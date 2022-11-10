SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield city officials have announced when crews will install the 2022 Park Central Christmas tree.

This year’s 30-foot tall spruce tree will be installed at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. A Springfield family donated the tree to the city.

A team of arborists will cut down the tree at the family’s home, then the tree will be taken through the streets of Springfield on a flatbed trailer to Park Central Square. Crews use large equipment like cranes to get the tree in the perfect spot.

The effort involves several city agencies including Environmental Services and Public Works.

The tree will be lit up as part of the Mayor’s tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19. If you want to attend the event, it’s happening between 6 and 9 p.m. with the tree lighting happening around 8.