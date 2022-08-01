SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing.

The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month.

This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that are free of federal and state taxes include clothes, graphing calculators, computers, computer software, and other school supplies like textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.

Clothing must cost under $100 per item to be included, and computers must total under $1,500. Graphing calculators must not exceed $150, and various school supplies must total $50 or less per purchase to qualify.

Items not included in the tax-free weekend are items such as watches, radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, portable or desktop telephones, copiers or other office equipment, furniture, or fixtures. Jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, or belt buckles are also not included.

Counties and cities can choose to opt out of the tax-free weekend. Those counties and cities will still charge county or city taxes on the above items. However, if you purchase approved school supplies from these counties and cities, state and federal tax will still be withheld.



For example, the Springfield sales tax rate is 2.125% and the Greene County sales tax rate is 1.75%. The overall sales tax a person shopping in Springfield would usually pay is 8.1% including city, county, and state sales tax. Since Greene County and the City of Springfield are not participating in the local part of the tax-free weekend, shoppers would still pay the city and county sales tax rate. This means that shoppers in Springfield will not be paying the 4.225% for state sales tax.

Here is a list of counties not participating in the tax-free weekend:

Audrain

Barry

Benton

Bollinger

Boone

Callaway

Camden

Carroll

Cedar

Christian

Clinton

Cole

Cooper

Dade

Dallas

Greene

Grundy

Henry

Howard

Iron

Jasper

Lawrence

Linn

Livingston

Mercer

Moniteau

Morgan

Newton

Oregon

Osage

Ozark

Phelps

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Ray

Reynolds

Saline

Shelby

St. Charles

St. Francois

Ste Genevieve

Stoddard

Stone

Taney

Texas

Webster

Wright

Additionally, these cities and towns will not be participating in the tax-free weekend: