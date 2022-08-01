SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing.
The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month.
This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that are free of federal and state taxes include clothes, graphing calculators, computers, computer software, and other school supplies like textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps, and globes.
Clothing must cost under $100 per item to be included, and computers must total under $1,500. Graphing calculators must not exceed $150, and various school supplies must total $50 or less per purchase to qualify.
Items not included in the tax-free weekend are items such as watches, radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, portable or desktop telephones, copiers or other office equipment, furniture, or fixtures. Jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands, or belt buckles are also not included.
Counties and cities can choose to opt out of the tax-free weekend. Those counties and cities will still charge county or city taxes on the above items. However, if you purchase approved school supplies from these counties and cities, state and federal tax will still be withheld.
For example, the Springfield sales tax rate is 2.125% and the Greene County sales tax rate is 1.75%. The overall sales tax a person shopping in Springfield would usually pay is 8.1% including city, county, and state sales tax. Since Greene County and the City of Springfield are not participating in the local part of the tax-free weekend, shoppers would still pay the city and county sales tax rate. This means that shoppers in Springfield will not be paying the 4.225% for state sales tax.
Here is a list of counties not participating in the tax-free weekend:
- Audrain
- Barry
- Benton
- Bollinger
- Boone
- Callaway
- Camden
- Carroll
- Cedar
- Christian
- Clinton
- Cole
- Cooper
- Dade
- Dallas
- Greene
- Grundy
- Henry
- Howard
- Iron
- Jasper
- Lawrence
- Linn
- Livingston
- Mercer
- Moniteau
- Morgan
- Newton
- Oregon
- Osage
- Ozark
- Phelps
- Pike
- Polk
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Ray
- Reynolds
- Saline
- Shelby
- St. Charles
- St. Francois
- Ste Genevieve
- Stoddard
- Stone
- Taney
- Texas
- Webster
- Wright
Additionally, these cities and towns will not be participating in the tax-free weekend:
- Alton
- Ash Grove
- Ashland
- Battlefield
- Bellerive Acres
- Berkeley
- Beverly Hills
- Black Jack
- Blackwater
- Bland
- Bloomfield
- Bolivar
- Boonville
- Branson
- Brentwood
- Bridgeton
- Byrnes Mill
- Cabool
- California
- Canton
- Cape Girardeau
- Carl Junction
- Carthage
- Cassville
- Centertown
- Chamois
- Charlack
- Chillicothe
- Claycomo
- Clayton
- Collins
- Columbia
- Concordia
- Cool Valley
- Crestwood
- Crystal City
- Des Peres
- Desloge
- DeSoto
- Doniphan
- Edmundson
- Eldon
- Eldorado Springs
- Ellsinore
- Elsberry
- Everton
- Fair Grove
- Farmington
- Fayette
- Ferguson
- Festus
- Flint Hill
- Freeman
- Fremont Hills
- Frontenac
- Garden City
- Gerald
- Glasgow
- Granby
- Grandin
- Grant City
- Green City
- Greendale
- Half Way
- Hartville
- Hawk Point
- Higginsville
- Hollister
- Holts Summit
- Houston
- Ironton
- Jane
- Jefferson City
- Joplin
- Kingdom City
- Kirkwood
- Koshkonong
- Ladue
- Laurie
- Leadington
- Liberal
- Licking
- Loma Linda
- Manchester
- Maplewood
- Marble Hill
- Marceline
- Marlborough Village
- Marshfield
- Marthasville
- Merriam Woods Village
- Meta
- Moberly
- Monett
- Montgomery City
- Moscow Mills
- Mount Vernon
- Naylor
- Neosho
- New Haven
- New Madrid
- New Melle
- Noel
- Norborne
- Northwoods
- Oakland
- Overland
- Owensville
- Ozark
- Palmyra
- Paris
- Pattonsburg
- Peculiar
- Pevely
- Platte Woods
- Poplar Bluff
- Purdy
- Qulin
- Reeds Spring
- Richmond Heights
- Riverside
- Rock Hill
- Rockaway Beach
- Savannah
- Sedalia
- Seligman
- Shelbina
- Shrewsbury
- Skidmore
- Smithton
- Smithville
- Springfield
- St Ann
- St Elizabeth
- St Mary
- St Peters
- Ste Genevieve
- Stockton
- Sugar Creek
- Taos
- Thayer
- Town & Country
- Trenton
- Twin Oaks
- University City
- Urich
- Vandalia
- Velda
- Walnut Grove
- Warson Woods
- Washburn
- Waynesville
- Webster Groves
- West Plains
- Willard
- Willow Springs