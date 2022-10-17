SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield is working on a plan to help people update and renovate their homes and it all starts with a study on the city’s housing.

The city will begin a study on the housing needs of Springfield by the end of the year. The city’s Assistant Director of Planning and Development said the study will gather data to identify housing needs and will show the city which areas may need the focus of officials in the years to come.

This assessment goes along with the city’s Restore SGF initiative. Restore SGF aims to increase homeownership and enhance the quality of neighborhoods in the city.

Federal COVID-19 funding and grant programs will allow the city to begin hiring staff for Restore SGF in 2023. To learn the latest developments in the initiative and plans for the neighborhood study, see the city’s full news release.