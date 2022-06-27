SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks.

Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall:

  • *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry
  • *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women
  • Yan’s Sushi and Grill – Restaurant
  • Pepper Palace – Hot sauce and spicy products
  • T-Shirt Station – Custom shirts and gear
  • Selfie Vibes – Studio photography
  • Lovisa – Jewelry
  • Aqua Nail & Spa – Salon
  • Mr. B’s Ice Cream – Restaurant
  • Eye Candy Boutique – Fashion
  • Rouge Beauty Bar – Salon

In addition to the 11 new stores, Starbucks will be returning to its previous location, next to Coach.