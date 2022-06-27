SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks.

Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall:

*COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry

*COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women

Yan’s Sushi and Grill – Restaurant

Pepper Palace – Hot sauce and spicy products

T-Shirt Station – Custom shirts and gear

Selfie Vibes – Studio photography

Lovisa – Jewelry

Aqua Nail & Spa – Salon

Mr. B’s Ice Cream – Restaurant

Eye Candy Boutique – Fashion

Rouge Beauty Bar – Salon

In addition to the 11 new stores, Starbucks will be returning to its previous location, next to Coach.