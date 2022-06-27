SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks.
Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall:
- *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry
- *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women
- Yan’s Sushi and Grill – Restaurant
- Pepper Palace – Hot sauce and spicy products
- T-Shirt Station – Custom shirts and gear
- Selfie Vibes – Studio photography
- Lovisa – Jewelry
- Aqua Nail & Spa – Salon
- Mr. B’s Ice Cream – Restaurant
- Eye Candy Boutique – Fashion
- Rouge Beauty Bar – Salon
In addition to the 11 new stores, Starbucks will be returning to its previous location, next to Coach.