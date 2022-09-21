SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the month is nearing its end, the history radio program “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” on 92.3 FM looks back at historical moments in Springfield during the month of September.

Host John Sellars spoke with historian David Eslick this week about some upcoming Route 66 tours and some interesting events in the month of September. Some notable events that happened were:

1858 the first stage of the Overland Stage came through Springfield

1867 First public schools open

1870 The Metropolitan Hotel opened on College Street

1873 The Springfield College opened and would change its name to Drury University

During the interview, Eslick revealed he had an untorn ticket to the dinner with President Truman when he was in Springfield in 1952.

“When President Truman came here for the 35th division reunion… at the same time he was here, Ronald Reagan was here to introduce a new movie,” said Sellars. “So we had a sitting president and then a president to be both here at the same time, which was an amazing piece of history.”

Next week, Sellars will be talking with the museum’s education director, Whitney Mosley about tours and activities happening as well as interviewing OzarksWatch Magazine’s Dr. Dale Moore.