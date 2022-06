SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A crash on Chestnut Expressway Wednesday morning has left a motorcycle driver in the hospital.

Around 9:30 am on June 22, officers responded to a crash between a GMC pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The truck had stopped at a stop sign and continued into the intersection. The motorcycle hit the truck and the motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Springfield Police Department.