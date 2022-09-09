SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Walk to Defeat ALS is returning to its in-person festivities Saturday. The walk is presented by CoxHealth and will support the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter.

More than 1,000 people are expected to gather at Life360 in the Chesterfield neighborhood for the event. Teams will honor the memory of those who have suffered from ALS as they also show support for caregivers. The walk is meant to raise money to meet the needs of people who are living with ALS, but anyone can participate to show solidarity.

The one-mile path is intended to be inclusive for people of all ages and physical abilities.

According to a news release about the walk, “The Mid-America Chapter of The ALS Association provides services such as equipment loan-outs, and professional resources and support. In the three years since the last in-person Walk event, virtual walks have been held and the Association has continued to

solidify the important local partnership with CoxHealth.”

Check-in for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and the walk begins at 10 a.m. at Life360 at 2220 West Chesterfield Street in Springfield. More information can be found on the Walk to Defeat ALS website.