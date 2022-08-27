SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The November election is around the corner and voters are preparing to get to the polls. But as they prepare there are some changes taking effect tomorrow that may affect the way you have voted in the past with your voter’s ID. “Vote 417” had a voter’s rights rally to get Missourians ready. Today’s event was called Votestock

One of the organizers we talked with said they wanted to not only have a good time on this beautiful Saturday but make sure people are ready for this new law that will be in effect at midnight. “So regardless of what issues are important to you, it’s important that you have a voice.” Said BLANK

As of Sunday, August 28, Missouri will have new election law requirements. “The new election law is going to change the way people have been able to vote in person. It’s going to restrict, in terms of the ID that you have to have.” “We have always had to identify ourselves. But this bill changes you know, it’s very restrictive on what you can use that day”.

Following governor parson’s signature of the bill. it states that all Missouri registered voters present a photo ID to cast a ballot, eliminating the use of mail-in votes while retaining some forms of absentee voting.

“Vote 417” is a group of Southwest Missourians who believe that the most important right as Americans is the right to vote and have our votes counted.” “We thought something like this would be a great opportunity to raise awareness of voting rights and it turned out to be a great event.”

Up until now, Missourians without ID could still vote if they submitted a statement promising to be who they say they are, but the new act changes that. Another change is the secretary of state no longer must provide advanced notice of ID requirements for voting.

Some people in attendance had concerns.

“Elections. This is a bill that increases barriers to the ballot,” “Barriers that disproportionately impact people of color. Low wage workers, women, rural voters, those with disabilities, our youngest voters, and our older voters as well.”



Overall, they say that they just want everyone to have an equal opportunity to have their voices heard. “Just help each other get prepared, get your picture ID, and find out the rules that take effect tomorrow.”