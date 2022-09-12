SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Virtual reality headsets will be provided to library visitors to immerse themselves in the experience of homelessness as a part of an hour-long event in collaboration with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

As a part of the “We Need to Talk” series, on September 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Library Center (4653 S. Campbell Ave.) auditorium, a first-person perspective event will allow adults to see the world through the eyes of the homeless.

A second event will take place at the Library Station in the Frisco & Santa Fe rooms at 2535 N. Kansas Expressway on September 24 at 2:00 p.m.

This program will be led by Adam Bodendieck, director of homeless services at Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

The is a free program for the public.

For more information visit http://thelibrary.org/press/index.cfm.