Springfield foster network/animal rescue Rescue One said someone tried to break in Wednesday night. (Courtesy: Rescue One)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield organization that works to find abandoned animals homes said someone tried to break into its clinic Wednesday night.

A post on Rescue One’s Facebook page said the alarm went off at 11:30 Wednesday night and it appeared someone tried to open the door but they were likely scared off by the alarm.

The would-be burglars knocked down the mailbox and took all of the mail inside it. According to Rescue One, the mailbox was full of health certificates, which the vandals later dumped on the street.

Staff at Stepchild Lounge found the discarded certificates and helped Rescue One staff gather them.

Rescue One said more cameras are being installed today and finished their post with “#meanpeoplesuck”

Animal shelters and rescues in the Springfield area recently told Ozarks First they are overwhelmed with pets as inflation forces people to give up their animals because they can’t afford them.