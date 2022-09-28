SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police shared an update Wednesday evening about a string of burglaries at Hammons Field over the summer.

Police said they were able to identify and talk to all four people suspected in the burglaries, and they are all under the age of 18. SPD said charges have been presented for two of the juveniles.

Police asked people in Springfield to help them identify four people suspected of numerous burglaries at the home of the Springfield Cardinals back in July. According to SPD, the burglaries resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damages and loss.

Ozarks First talked to the General Manager of the Springfield Cardinals right after police put out a notice about the burglaries.

“No one wants to have anything stolen from their business. But, you know, for us, this is about property damage and vandalism.” Dan Reiter said. “They’re, you know, doing upwards of $10,000 in property damage.”

Law enforcement and courts typically do not release the names of juveniles charged with crimes.