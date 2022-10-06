SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two women from Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for being a part of the January 6, 2021 capital riots in Washington, D.C.

Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.

According to federal records, Pryer was sentenced to 45 days in prison and 36 months of probation. She must also pay a $500 restitution.

Cara Hentschel, who is from Battlefield, was sentenced to 45 days in a halfway house, 36 months of probation, a $500 fine, and $500 in restitution.

Both women pleaded guilty. They were sentenced Friday, Sept. 30.

Several other people from Springfield were arrested and/or have been sentenced for being a part of the riots in D.C. on the day U.S. lawmakers were set to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.