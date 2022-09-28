SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police officers arrested two people Wednesday night after they were called to a disturbance at a convenience store on West Chestnut Expressway.

Police said officers were called to West Chestnut between Grant and Campbell Avenues because of a report that a driver was trying to run over people.

As officers arrived, the suspect tried to drive away, and in the process of that escape attempt, hit a police car while officers were inside. No one was hurt.

There were two people in the car, and both were arrested.