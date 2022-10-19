SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two men charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in August of 2021 have entered pleas and been sentenced.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near a convenience store on West Kearney Street on Aug. 13, 2021. Jason Masters, 49, was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police arrested two men in connection with the shooting and a robbery that happened the same night: Cody Westmoreland and Garrett Eagle. According to the probable cause statement, Westmoreland and Eagle both told police the other man was the shooter.

On Aug. 9, 2022, Eagle entered an Alford Plea to four charges related to the shooting and robbery.

An Alford Plea means Eagle did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to convict him. He was sentenced to spend 20 years in prison. Eagle entered his pleas and was sentenced Aug. 9, 2022.

Eagle entered an Alford Plea for:

Second-degree murder.

Armed criminal action.

First-degree robbery.

Armed criminal action.

On Sept. 23, 2022, Westmoreland made a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.