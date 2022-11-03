SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police have determined the death of a man at a home on N. Lone Pine Avenue Tuesday was a homicide, and officers have also identified the victim.

Just before noon on Nov. 1, Springfield Police were called to a home near Lone Pine Avenue and Commercial Street because a man was hurt badly and was bleeding. Officers ruled the death suspicious at the scene Tuesday.

Thursday, police identified the man as Timothy J. Williamson. Williamson was 42 and is from Springfield. His family has been notified, according to SPD.

Also Thursday, police ruled Williamson’s death a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the 16th homicide investigation for 2022, according to SPD.