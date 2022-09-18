SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Dennis Cleveland is a pastor and runs bible studies out of Affordable Towing. Cleveland says that they are picking up the pieces after the burglary that happened early Saturday morning.

“We got a good faith view of the guy and some side views of him running in and out, carrying equipment out,” said Cleveland, “It’s going to cost us a couple of thousand dollars to replace the stuff that was stolen, plus the harassment of it.”

In the building, they run a bible study fellowship and meet with around 60 people. This is also where they store the instruments they use.

Among the thousands of dollars of musical equipment that was stolen from the building, they also took a meaningful guitar that Cleveland said cannot be replaced with money.

Right now, the burglary is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.